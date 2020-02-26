APTMA convinces govt to provide electricity at 7.5cents/kWh

LAHORE: The federal government has agreed to provide electricity to the export-oriented sector at the rate of 7.5 cents/kWh (which is approximately Rs11.58 as of today) all-inclusive till June 2020.

Reliable sources from the textile sector also confirmed that All the Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) leadership managed to persuade the government to take back all additional surcharges and add-ons over and above the concessionary rate of 7.5cents/kWh till June 2020.

“The subsidy amount for the next financial year will be decided later,” sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan was scheduled to meet the textile sector and address the issues faced by the export-oriented sector on Wednesday.

Sources added that Wednesday’s meeting was on the agenda and it was also communicated to all the relevant stakeholders but the premier could not attend the meeting, following which Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood chaired the meeting in the presence of and Minister of Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar.

After the meeting, at 9:32 pm, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar tweeted: “We have reached an agreement with all stakeholders of the textile exporting sector that addresses their concerns and also ensures that no additional financial burden is borne by the power and finance division for current and next financial year combined. Details to follow tomorrow.”

The APTMA delegation was led by Group Leader Gohar Ijaz and it comprised of APTMA’s Chairman Dr Amanullah Kassim Machariya, APTMA Punjab’s Chairman Adil Bashir, APTMA Punjab’s Senior Vice Chairman Abdul Rahim Nasir, APTMA’s Executive Director Shahid Sattar and other leading textile millers and office-bearers of the association.

During the three-hour-long meeting, APTMA’s delegation gave a detailed presentation on energy reforms to the ministers who were present at the occasion and managed to convince them to provide electricity at a competitive rate of 7.5 cents/kWh till June 2020.