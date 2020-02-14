Turkey to stand by Pakistan, Erdogan vows

–Turkish president reiterates support to Kashmir cause, Pakistan’s stance in FATF

–Slams Trump’s Mideast peace plan, says ‘agreement of the century is not a peace project but in fact a project for occupation’

ISLAMABAD: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday reiterated his country’s support for Pakistan, its stance on the Kashmir issue and in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Addressed a joint session of parliament for a record fourth time, Erdogan said, “Today, Pakistan and Turkey’s relations are admirable for others […] The much-envied Turkey-Pakistan brotherhood today, is a true brotherhood, strengthened by history and reinforced by historical events.”

“I am thankful for the way in which the people of Pakistan have welcomed us. Here in Pakistan we never see ourselves as strangers. We feel at home. We are here at home, together with you,” he added.

Erdogan recalled various events, he termed as “golden examples”, that Pakistan and Turkey share in their “common history”.

“In the year 1915, while the Turkish soldiers defend the Dardanelles Strait with a glorious resistance, a rally took place […] 6,000 kilometres from the front and it was recorded on the unforgettable pages of history.

“The theme of this historical rally in Lahore Square was Çanakkale […] On that day, Lahore Square was jam-packed with Muslims as we were struggling to survive and our brothers and sisters in this geographic [region] were also under pressure of the colonialists.

“Despite challenges and threats, they raised a huge charity for Çanakkale through the exhibitions in the square.”

The Gallipoli campaign, which is also known as the Battle of Çanakkale was one of the bloodiest campaigns of the First World War that took place in what is modern-day Turkey. The campaign, which began after Allied Forces landed in the Turkish peninsula to oust the Ottoman Empire, resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands on both sides.

Erdogan said that in the past Pakistan had stood by his country.

“Dear brothers and sisters who else should we love and feel affection for other than you.”

Quoting a poem by Allama Iqbal, Erdogan said: “Yes, like the poet, people in Lahore Square burst into tears with these moving words.

“We have never forgotten and will not forget the help, which the Pakistani people delivered, during our War of Independence by piling up their own bread.

“Events that happened a hundred of years ago in Çanakkale in Turkey are being repeated in Indian occupied Kashmir and Turkey will continue to raise its voice against the oppression.

“Our friendship is not based on vested interests but on love,” he said.

“Today, the issue of Kashmir is as close to us as it is to you [Pakistanis],” he said, reiterating his support for Kashmiris.

“Like in the past, we will continue to support Pakistan in the future,” he vowed.

“Following the Elazığ-Malatya earthquake, we received solidarity messages from all Pakistan, from the head of state to the citizens on the streets,” he added.

“Pakistan is on the way to peace and stability; peace and stability don’t come in a few days, they require work.

“We applaud Pakistan’s efforts to rid this region from terrorism. The country has been affected by terrorism.

“Pakistan and Turkey are the countries that have been most affected by terrorism due to their geographic location […] we will continue to cooperate with Pakistan on counter-terrorism,” he declared.

FATF SUPPORT:

“I pray that God makes the solidarity between us strong and permanent.

“As in the past, we will continue to stand by Pakistan in the future.”

Discussing the relations between the two countries, he said: “I also want to emphasise that we will give support to Pakistan which is subject to political pressure in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meetings.”

His comments come days ahead of an FATF meeting in Paris that which will decide on Pakistan’s request to be taken off its grey list of non-compliant states.

“The strategic economic framework and action plan texts we will sign today will cover a wide range of industries from trade to infrastructure […] and constitute a road map for us,” he said, with regards to today’s meetings during his trip to Pakistan.

“No distance can build a wall between the hearts of believers. If there is torture against any believers in the world, it our duty to help them.

The Turkish president also discussed the recently unveiled US plan for solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Especially over the past few days, when [US President Donald] Trump and [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu took a step about Al-Quds.

“The agreement of the century is not a peace project but in fact a project for occupation,” Erdogan said, adding: “We said Jerusalem is our red line. We declared to the whole world that we will not leave Haram al-Sharif to the mercy of the occupying Israeli administration.

“In recent weeks, the American administration announced this plan as the plan of the century; we [Turkey] showed the biggest reaction to this plan of annexation, occupation and demolition.”

Discussing the Kashmir issue, Erdogan said: “Our Kashmiri brothers and sisters have suffered from inconveniences for decades and these sufferings have become graver due to unilateral steps taken in recent times.

“The Kashmir issue can be resolved not through conflict or oppression but on the basis of justice and fairness. Such a solution will serve the interests of all parties concerned. Turkey will continue to stand by justice, peace and dialogue in the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

“On this occasion, I would like to emphasise that we appreciate Pakistan’s positive contributions to the peace process in Afghanistan. As Turkey, we leant the necessary support to Pakistan and Afghanistan both of which we deem as our brothers and sisters.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser began the session by welcoming Erdogan, who he said is a “true friend” and brother of Pakistan. He thanked the Turkish president and the great Turkish nation for their clear and just stance on the Kashmir issue.

Members of the armed forces, government leaders, federal ministers and opposition members — including Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan; PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP leaders Rehman Malik, Sherry Rehman and Raja Pervez Ashraf; PML-N’s Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal; and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider — were in attendance.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani received the Turkish president upon arrival at the Parliament.