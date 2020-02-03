Imran removes Iftikhar Durrani as special assistant on media

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday removed Special Assistant to the PM on Media Affairs Iftikhar Durrani from the federal cabinet, according to a media report.

The report stated that after Durrani’s removal, the size of the federal cabinet has now shrunk to 47. There are now 25 federal ministers, four ministers of state, five advisers, and 13 special assistants to the PM in the cabinet.

According to the report, the office allotted to Durrani as part of his duties has also been taken back from him. Special Assistant to the PM on Information Firodous Ashiq Awan earlier said that Durrani had resigned.

Last month, PM Imran had met a group of representatives from digital media outlets and at his residence in Bani Gala. PM’s Focal Person for Digital Media Dr Arsalan Khalid were present on the occasion.

During the meeting, matters related to challenges being faced by the government, law and order situation and the role of social media in modern age were discussed in detail.