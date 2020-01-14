No progress in Nawaz’s treatment in London, says Punjab health minister

LAHORE: A day after fresh pictures of ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif dining at a restaurant in London circulated on social media raising concerns about his health, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid on Tuesday disclosed that medical reports submitted by the Nawaz’s team were “insufficient”.

Addressing a press conference at the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) in Lahore, Rashid said that a special medical board looking at Nawaz’s health had met on Jan 3 and after reviewing all the reports submitted by Nawaz’s team, they had said that the reports “had not shared any new information”.

Rashid said that Nawaz’s physician in London, David R Lawrence, had sent a letter which was “very similar” to the summary issued by the government regarding the former premier’s health.

According to the provincial health minister, Nawaz’s earlier medical history had been shared in the letter along with a summary of the government’s report.

Additionally, she said another letter was attached which stated that a positron emission tomography (PET) scan was being arranged at London Bridge Hospital. The provincial health minister added that they had offered to conduct Nawaz’s PET scan in Pakistan as well, however, he had declined the offer. The letter also mentioned that a lymph node biopsy had been recommended.

Rashid said that after she saw the picture of the former premier at the restaurant she called his personal physician Dr Adnan Khan.

“On the one hand, you say he is in a very critical condition […] then tell us, is it a part of it that you are socialising? Is it a part of the treatment?”

The provincial health minister said that the PML-N was seeking an application for Nawaz’s daughter Maryam Nawaz to go and care of her father.

“Where will she take care of him? At a restaurant? You take care of a person who is bedridden, which he is not, according to them, he was moving around.”

Rashid said that responding to them (PML-N) in a letter, the government has said, as per the report of the medical board, the “documents provided are not sufficient to form a conclusive opinion”.

The provincial minister added that the home department had directly written a letter to Nawaz on Monday in which it had said: “I am directed to intimate that the special medical board under the convenership of Dr. Muhammad Ayaz […] examined the medical document and concluded that the medical reports are not conclusive to form any medical opinion.

“The most recent laboratory and imaging reports have to be sought from your doctor,” the letter stated. Rashid said she had reiterated the same to Dr Adnan Khan.

As per Rashid, the letter stated: “You are required to provide the latest medical report within 48 hours as it has been stated in recent media reports that you seem to be in good health and socialising also.”

SPECULATIONS ABOUT NAWAZ’S HEALTH

On Monday a picture of Nawaz — in which the PML-N supremo appeared to be looking stable — having tea at a London restaurant along with some members of his family was circulated on social media.

Speaking to reporters in London, Hussain Nawaz, while commenting on criticism being leveled against his father, said Nawaz had been confined to his house and to hospital visits, but that during the Christmas vacation his hospital visits were not possible.

“The report submitted in LHC says that doctors have advised him to walk twice a day. But despite this advice, Mian sahib could not walk as he experienced shortness of breath and palpitations.

“Yesterday (Sunday) around 4:30 pm the family told him you must leave the house and after great persuasion, he agreed. We took him out for a walk and for a breath of fresh air. It is unfortunate that it is being given a political twist. This is part of his treatment. This is why Pakistan’s courts have allowed him to travel abroad for treatment,” he said.

Federal Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry uploaded the leaked photo on Twitter. Taking a jibe on the former premier, Chaudhry said: “In London’s intensive care unit, the treatment against plundering is underway and all patients present (there) are feeling better.”

لندن کے ھسپتال کے انتہائ نگہداشت یونٹ میں ہونیوالی ملاقات کے مناظر۔۔۔ کھاؤ پیو بیماری کا علاج انتہائ انہماک سے جاری ہے اور سارے مریض بہتر محسوس کر رہے ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/pl6Z2hlXw6 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 13, 2020

