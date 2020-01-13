Cabinet to allow construction of high-rise buildings in four major cities

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet is likely to give permission for the construction of high-rise buildings in four major cities in compliance with international aviation laws.

Sources informed Pakistan Today that the prime minister has summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday, wherein 16 different proposals of different ministries would be discussed.

The cabinet will take up the Ministry of Aviation’s proposal pertaining to the construction of high-rise buildings in Lahore, Karachi, Multan and Peshawar. Sources said that a sub-committee was formed under the chairmanship of Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan and a proposal presented by the committee is still awaiting approval.

In its proposal, the sub-committee has recommended that multi-story buildings should be allowed within a radius of 15.24 kilometres of every airport under international aviation laws. Civil Aviation Rules-1994 (Rule 68) defines the height restriction in terms of various Obstacle Limitation Surfaces (OLS) around an aerodrome up to a maximum limit of 15.24 kilometers.

In addition to this, sources said, the committee had also directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and other concerned departments to exempt the builders from no-objection certificate (NOC) conditions for high-rise buildings in these cities.

Besides discussing the sub-committee’s proposal, the cabinet will also take up the matter of amendments in the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Act as the department has shown serious concerns over the recently-approved amendments in its ordinance.

NEPRA believes that implementation of the proposed amendments would create a heavy burden on the consumers and all charges from line losses to interest payments on the loans taken by the power sector, as well as technical losses, would be passed on to the consumers.

Other items on the cabinet meeting’s agenda include a briefing by the Cabinet Division on the implementation of the decisions taken so far. The Prime Minister’s Office will give a presentation on situational analysis of ministries and attached departments

The meeting will also ratify the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) on December 30, 2019, and January 9, 2020, and Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) dated December 30, 2019. Aviation Division’s proposal of signing air services agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Defence Division’s proposal of deputation of flag officer as the director general of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMDA) and appointment of a member production control (MPC) in Heavy Industries Taxila Board will also come under discussion.

The meeting will also consider the Establishment Division’s proposal of posting a member in-charge at Federal Ombudsperson’s Secretariat’s regional office in Karachi. The Establishment Division will also submit a report to the federal cabinet on the bill on bifurcation of 4 per cent combined quota of ex-Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA)/Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, the cabinet will also examine US-Iran tensions in the Middle East, which escalated following the killing of Iran’s Major General Qasem Soleimani by the US in a drone strike and Iran’s response of missile attacks on the US airbases in Iraq.