5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts several cities

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday jolted various cities of the country.

Tremors were felt in the Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Shangla, Sargodha, Mianwali, Peshawar, Kohat, Swat, Chitral, Dir and other districts of the Pothohar region.

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the magnitude of the quake was recorded at 5.6 with a depth of 42 kilometres. Its epicentre was in Gilgit.

People experiencing the tremors ran out of their homes and workplaces in panic.

Pakistan is among the most earthquake-prone regions in the world. The country is located on the Eurasian Tectonic Plate, which is known for its high levels of seismic activity.

This September, over 40 people were killed and more than 300 injured after a strong earthquake rocked Mirpur in Azad Kashmir.

In October 2005, a massive earthquake killed over 80,000 people in Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P).

Earlier this month, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake jolted northeast and northwestern parts of Pakistan and parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, sending thousands of panicked people onto the streets.