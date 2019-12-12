Meera says her life’s in danger, demands protection

Film actress Meera in a video message that went viral on Thursday said that she is receiving threatening phone calls and proceeded to request the government for providing her security.

“I am receiving threatening phone calls. I want the government of Pakistan to give me protection,” she said while adding “my life is at risk”.

The actress said that she wanted to promote her film Baaji, which is due to be released again in Pakistan but was unable to travel to the country due to threats to her life.

She, however, did not give any further details of the calls.