NAB files another reference in fake bank accounts case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau on Monday filed another reference in the fake bank accounts case in the NAB court.

According to the NAB, the reference was lodged against alleged embezzlement in the Sindh Bank funds worth billions of rupees.

More than 20 accused, including Bilal Shaikh, Tariq Ahsan and others have been named in the reference over accusations of awarding loan of worth Rs.29 billion to OMNI group.

According to the reference, Rs.25bn out of Rs29bn still have to be repaid. A loan of Rs1.184bn was granted to OMNI group via fake companies.

The anti-graft watchdog is conducting investigations in pursuance of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the fake accounts case wherein it forwarded the joint investigation team (JIT) report with directions to investigate and file references.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, his aunt Faryal Talpur, former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah, provincial minister Anwar Siyal and real estate tycoon Malik Riaz are among as many as 172 accused in the fake accounts case.

The former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur are currently in the jail on judicial remand, while PPP stalwart’s close aides Hussain Lawai and Anwar Majeed are also in judicial custody.