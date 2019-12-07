Dua Mangi returns home: sources claim

The 19-year-old Dua Mangi, who was abducted by unidentified people from Bukhari Commercial Area in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) of Karachi last week, has reportedly returned home.

Sources claim the girl returned home on Friday night.

The family is yet to comment on the matter.

Dua was kidnapped from Karachi’s DHA area last week by armed persons near a restaurant in the city’s Bukhari Commercial area.

At the time of the kidnapping, Dua was with a friend Haris Soomro, who was shot near the site where she was abducted from. Soomro was taken to a private hospital for treatment where he remains critical.