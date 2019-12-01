Sindh Culture Day celebrated across the province

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Culture Day was celebrated across the province and other parts of the country on Sunday.

Various government and non-government organisations, as well as political outfits such as the Pakistan Peoples Party and Sindh National Front, held seminars, rallies, and conferences to shed light on Sindhi culture.

A large number of people including political workers, leaders, NGOs, students, farmers, and laborers participated in huge numbers in rallies were held in all major districts of the province including Karachi, Hyderabad, and Larkana.

What is being claimed as the longest Ajrak in the world, measuring at 130 meters in length and 20 feet in breadth, the Sindhi traditional shawl was also exhibited in Hyderabad.

Demand for Sindh’s traditional attire the Topi and Achrak were also reported to have soared as shopkeepers of Shahi Bazar, Resham Gali, Pakistan Chowk, Royal Road, and other tehsil markets said that they had run out of stock.