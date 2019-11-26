Punjab bureaucracy to undergo major changes

LAHORE: The federal and provincial bureaucracies are expected to undergo major reshuffling as new appointments and transfers are being considered by the government, reports claimed on Tuesday.

According to reports, the decisions for making new appointments and transferring government officials was made during a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday.

In this latest reshuffle, several officials from the centre and other provinces will be appointed to the Punjab civil services.

Punjab Interior Secretary Major (r) Azam Suleman is expected to be appointed the chief secretary of Punjab, while the current chief secretary, Yosaf Naeem Khokar, will be appointed federal secretary, reports said.

Major Azam Suleman earlier served as chief secretary in Sindh and home secretary in Punjab.

Another major change within the Punjab services would be the transfer of Punjab IG (Inspector General) Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan.

The names being considered to replace Capt Arif Nawaz Khan are current Police Foundation Managing Director Shoaib Dastaghir and former additional IG (special branch) of Punjab, Faisal Shahkar.

Earlier on October 3, the Punjab bureaucracy underwent several changes as Captain (r) Muhammad Mehmood was appointed forests secretary and Dr Raheel Siddiqui was given charge of additional chief secretary for urban development.

Nabeel Javed was posted as Women Development Department secretary, while Sajid Zaffar was appointed additional chief secretary for urbanisation and infrastructure.

The position of secretary school education department was given to Erum Bukhari, while Sajid Zafar was given additional charge of secretary of the Punjab Higher Education Department.