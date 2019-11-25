Two major generals promoted to lieutenant general rank

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday announced major appointments and postings in the armed forces.

According to details, Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has been appointed as the new Chief of General Staff whereas Major General Muhammad Saeed has been promoted to the rank of Lt General and appointed as the president of the National Defence University.

According to the ISPR, the new postings and appointments are listed below:

• Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj appointed as Director General Strategic Plans Division Force

• Lieutenant General Muhammad Amir appointed as Adjutant General

• Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood appointed as Commander Mangla Corps

• Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood appointed as Commander Peshawar Corps

• Lieutenant General Ali Amir Awan appointed as Inspector General Communications & Information Technology (IG C&IT)

On Nov 21, the Prime Minister House announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza as the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee with effect from November 27.

Currently, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat is serving as the CJCSC and is set to retire on November 28, 2019.