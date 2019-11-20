Gates Foundation to continue working with Pakistan: Bill Gates

ABU DHABI: Lauding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for its efforts against polio, Gates Foundation’s Co-chairman Bill Gates vowed to continue bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in the field of health.

Talking to Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, who called on him in Abu Dhabi, Gates said that polio-free Pakistan was his top priority.

Mirza thanked the Microsoft founder for his cooperation and said that his foundation’s efforts for combating disease were commendable. He said that Pakistan was committed for a better future.

The special assistant also briefed Bill Gates about the polio vaccination program and ongoing anti-polio drive in the country.

Earlier on Sept 27, Gates had admired the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan in developing an anti-poverty strategy under the government’s flagship Ehsaas program.

In a tweet, he had said ending poverty and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) requires a whole-of-government approach that is being fulfilled by Pakistan’s government.