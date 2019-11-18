PM Imran mocks Bilawal, PPP chairman claps back

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday responded to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s mockery of him.

Earlier in the day, the PM had said, “Bilawal claims to be a liberal but he is nothing but liberally corrupt”.

The PPP chairman took to Twitter saying, “I am neither liberal nor corrupt or a hypocrite. I am a visionary and progressionist who has been in politics for more than a year. You are a 70-year-old elderly man who has been exercising ‘selected’ politics for more than 20 years. If you have any identity, it is of taking U-turns and being a hypocrite and puppet”.

Na liberal hoon, Na corrupt hoon aur Na hi munafiq. Main taraki-pasand aur nazriyati hoon. Aik saal say siyasat main hoon. Tum 70 saal kay burhay ho, 20 saal say selected siyasat kartay aa rahay ho. Agar Imran ki koi pehchaan hai – tau woh U-turn hai, munafiqat hai, katputli hai. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) November 18, 2019

Bilawal also mocked the premier by reminding him of the ‘rain’ statement he had given while addressing groundbreaking of the Hazara Motorway Phase II in Havelian. “When it rains, water pours down. When it rains more, more water pours down,” he PM had said.

The PPP chairman said that the premier has shocked scientists like Einstein with his intellect.