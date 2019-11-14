PML-N moves LHC to decide Nawaz ECL issue

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday fixed for hearing a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML) against the government’s decision to give a conditional nod to ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment.

A two-member bench of the LHC, headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, will hear the petition.

The announcement to approach LHC was made by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif during a press conference in Lahore. The presser, which is currently underway, also has Amir Muqam, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Ahsan Iqbal, Raja Zafarul Haq and Nawaz’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan in attendance.

A day earlier – after the marathon of meetings and consultations within its ranks – the government had announced that Nawaz will be given “one-time” permission to travel abroad for his medical treatment for a period of four weeks. It said the permission would be subject to the Sharif family submitting an indemnity bond “to the tune of Rs7-7.5 billion”.

However, the offer was rejected by the PML-N.

Responding to an anticipated “conditional offer”, a senior PML-N leader had earlier said: “The option of moving the court to seek directives for the government to remove Nawaz’s name from the ECL is under serious consideration. It is highly expected that Shahbaz files a petition in a day or two.”

During the presser today, Shehbaz said the government by asking the PML-N to submit indemnity bonds to secure permission for Nawaz to travel abroad was, in fact, demanding “ransom”.

Condemning what he dubbed as a “political game” staged by Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team regarding the PML-N supremo’s health, Shehbaz said: “The prime minister can “neither give nor take an NRO [National Reconciliation Ordinance-like deal].”

A day earlier, while reacting to the government’s offer, Hussain Nawaz had said: “The government’s offer is the worst example of the government’s vendetta against the Sharif family.”

کیا ایک امراض دل، گردہ، پلیٹلیٹس اور سٹروک کا خطرہ رکھنے والے مریض کا علاج ایک ماہ میں ختم ہو سکتا ہے؟ عدالتی فیصلوں کے بعد دو ہفتے کا وقت کیونکر ضائع کیا گیا؟ یہ آفر گھٹیاسیاست کی بدترین مثال ہے۔بالفاظ دیگر حکومت کیطرف سےانکار ہے بس دکھانے کو قواعد و ضوابط کا بہانہ ہے۔ — Hussain Nawaz Sharif (@Hussain_NSharif) November 13, 2019

NAWAZ’S LEGACY GUARANTOR OF HIS RETURN

In his fiery National Assembly speech, PML-N leader Khawaja Asif accused the government of “playing with Nawaz Sharif’s life” and insisted that he be allowed to go abroad for medical treatment.

The former minister criticised the government for demanding indemnity bonds, saying, “This [Rs7 billion’s] surety bond has no monetary value but, against the backdrop of Pakistan’s [political scene], it is a deadly thing. It will muddy politics in Pakistan.”

“We, his workers, are guarantors of his return,” Asif declared. “Pakistan’s public will bring him back, God will bring him back, his three terms as prime minister, that are his legacy, will bring him back.”

“A man who has everything in Pakistan, his politics is in Pakistan — politics is the most valuable property for politicians — his political career spanning 35-40 years, his voters are in Pakistan.”

“He does not want to leave Pakistan. His doctors told him in front of me, that we (the doctors) have done as much as we can and while we have the capability to treat you, we do not have the technology or the wherewithal,” Asif told the parliament and added that a government doctor had recommended Nawaz to go to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where all his ailments can be treated.

More details to follow