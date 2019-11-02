Sisters along with their paramour kill father in Karachi

KARACHI: Two sisters along with their alleged paramour killed their father and escaped after committing the crime, police said on Saturday.

According to the details, 50-year-old Muhammad Rahim’s tortured body was recovered from the fourth floor of a Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) flat building near Old Golimar in Pak Colony police station jurisdiction.

Police said that the deceased’s daughters, identified as Zainab and Iqra, along with their paramour Shafique, hailing from Faisalabad, killed their father by hitting him on the head with iron rods besides beating him up after shutting him in the flat’s kitchen.

The deceased was an employee of KMC and his daughters had established relations with Shafique through social media.

The police started raids for the trio’s arrest after registering a case against the murderer daughters and their alleged paramour.