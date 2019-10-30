Cellular internet partially suspended in Lahore amid Azadi March

LAHORE: It has emerged that cellular internet has been partially shut down across the provincial capital after the Punjab government directed the cellular service providers to do so in an apparent bid to stop Azadi March attendants from streaming the rally on social media.

Reportedly, Mobilink has completely suspended its internet service while Zong has partially shut down the coverage of its mobile internet service.

A day earlier, internet services were disrupted across the country following a fault in international submarine cables that connect Pakistan. Although the services were restored today, as the PTCL announced in the morning, citizenry were unable to access cellular internet.

When contacted, a cellular services provider confirmed on the condition of anonymity that mobile internet service was blocked across the city “in light of the directives issued by the Punjab government”.

Participants of the anti-government march, seeking the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, reached Lahore earlier in the morning where they were welcomed at Thokar Niaz Baig by the supporters. The marchers are expected to reach Islamabad tomorrow following a stopover at Gujar Khan city of Rawalpindi District tonight.