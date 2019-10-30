PTCL says internet services fully restored

LAHORE: The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) on Wednesday announced that internet services have fully been restored, a day after Pakistan faced a countrywide disruption following a fault in international submarine cables that connect the country.

Through an early morning tweet, the company regretted any inconvenience that had been caused by the disruption in services.

Good News! We are pleased to inform you that the SMW-4 submarine cable fault has been rectified and internet services have been restored. We regret any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/hKvE8RcznF — PTCL (@PTCLOfficial) October 29, 2019

On Tuesday, PTCL had announced the news through its Twitter account: “We regret to inform you that due to international submarine cable fault, internet services are impacted across Pakistan.”

“Our technical teams are working on fully restoring internet services. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience,” the tweet read.

We regret to inform you that due to international submarine cable fault, internet services are impacted across Pakistan. Our technical teams are working on fully restoring internet services. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/PGh1r6OGB8 — PTCL (@PTCLOfficial) October 29, 2019

According to reports, the disruption started when two cables went offline.

“IMEWE and SEAMEWE 4, that carry almost 50 percent of Pakistan’s internet traffic, went offline due to a fault at a location that’s yet not determined,” a local media outlet had reported.

An internet outage also occurred earlier this year, in June, when services were disrupted due to “multiple cable cuts”.