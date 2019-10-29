Chunian man rapes, films friend’s wife at home

CHUNIAN: Police confirmed on Tuesday that a man was arrested for luring a friend’s wife to his home, where he allegedly raped her and filmed the ordeal so he could blackmail her later.

A spokesperson for Chunian police told media that the suspect, identified as Nazakat, lured his friend’s wife to his home in Kot Umarwatto and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

He also made a video of the rape and threatened to post the video online if she did not stay silent about the matter, according to the first information report (FIR) registered with the police.

The medical report confirmed that the rape took place.

The district police officer (DPO) for Kasur, Zahid Nawaz Marwat, said that under no circumstances violence against anyone will be tolerated. Police will make sure that the victim gets justice, he added.