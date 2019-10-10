Gen Bajwa meets commander of Chinese PLA

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday met Commander of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) China.

Both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest.

Earlier, Gen Bajwa met Commander Army General Han Weiguo, People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and General Xu Qiliang, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) at PLA HQ.

Regional security environment including situation in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K) and Pak China defence cooperation were discussed. COAS apprised Chinese military leadership about consequences of the ongoing situation in IOJ&K if it’s not amicably resolved for which India needs to respect UN resolutions and ensure the human rights of Kashmiris.

Chinese military leadership supporting Pakistan’s principled stance on Kashmir issue, and appreciated sane Pakistani approach in the interest of peace. They agreed that continued unresolved Pakistan- India tension will have serious implications for peace and stability in the region. COAS apprised them that Pakistan looks forward to peace but that shall not be at the cost of any compromise on principles or honour and dignity of the nation.

Both sides also discussed the developing situation in Gulf and efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

Both sides agreed to enhance existing defence cooperation in line with history of mutual time tested relationship.