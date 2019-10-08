Over 650 dengue patients admitted in Islamabad hospitals within 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Dengue is on a rapid rise in parts of the country as 150 patients have been admitted to Islamabad’s Polyclinic Hospital, 350 to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital and 150 to CDA Hospital.

Health department sources on Tuesday said that 129 people have been affected by the disease during the past 24 hours in Rawalpindi where the total number of sufferers has surged to 7,105. Dengue has taken 32 lives so far.

Eight new dengue cases have been reported in Lahore, taking the toll to 218.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 87 persons were tested positive for dengue fever in the past 24 hours and the total number of affectees has surged to 4,522. 32 patients were affected by the disease in Peshawar where 2,080 patients have suffered so far.

70 more patients were admitted to hospitals across the province in the last 24 hours.

In Sindh, over 4000 people have been tested positive.