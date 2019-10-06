Street crime on the rise in Karachi, claims report

by Web Desk , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

KARACHI: According to a report issued by the Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) around 36,320 mobile phones were stolen on the streets of Karachi during the first 10 months of 2019.

Besides, cellphones, 34,000 vehicles were also stolen during street crimes, which include 21,000 motorcycles and 13,000 cars.

In contrast to the CLPC report of January 2018, January 2019 saw a marked increase in street crimes.

A CLPC report released in April stated that 9,664 mobile phones had been stolen in the year up till April.

Besides 9,664 cellphones, 5,813 motorbikes and 345 cars were stolen from, the CLPC report noted.

The report claimed than at least eight complaints of extortion and two instances of bank robbery were also reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh Police has set up the ‘Street Watch Force’ for the prevention of street crimes in Karachi.