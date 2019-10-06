Fazl threatens to shut down country if hurdles faced during ‘Azadi March’

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday warned the government of shutting down the entire country if obstacles were created in the way of his ‘Azadi March’, scheduled for October 27 in Islamabad.

Addressing party workers at a convention held to finalise arrangements for the party’s anti-government rally, Fazl termed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s take on the Kashmir issue a ‘soft stance’, claiming that incumbent rulers had “sold the blood of Kashmiri brethren” and were now “rejoicing over it”.

“We’ve chalked out our plan for the protest and the strategy will be shared once finalised,” he announced.

“Our economy is in tatters but the government is being puppeteered by foreign powers,” he further claimed and added that the government would be directly responsible for any untoward incident that might happen if an attempt to stop the march if made.