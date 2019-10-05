123 more dengue cases surface in Karachi

KARACHI: Another dengue viral fever patient died at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) Karachi, taking the death toll from this mosquito-borne disease to 14 since Jan 1, 2019.

Executive Director JPMC Dr Seemin Jamali, confirmed the death of a 25- year-old man, Shahzad, resident of Landhi area of Karachi, who died due to dengue-related complications in hospital. He was shifted to the JPMC a few days ago with high-grade fever and was tested dengue positive.

A total of 14 people have n died from dengue fever in Karachi city this year so far.

This year, a total of 3,976 dengue cases have been detected in Sindh province so far; out of them, 3,747 from Karachi and 229 in other districts.