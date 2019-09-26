Trump tells India, Pakistan to ‘work it out’

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he encouraged India and Pakistan to work out their differences in separate meetings with their prime ministers this week.

“I said, ‘Fellas, work it out. Just work it out’,” Trump told a news conference after attending the United Nations General Assembly.

“Those are [the] two nuclear countries. They’ve gotta work it out,” he said, adding that the two neighbors remained “at very serious odds”.

Tensions between India and Pakistan reached a feverish pitch on Aug 5, when New Delhi unilaterally annexed occupied Kashmir, revoking a constitutional guarantee that gave a special status to the disputed territory.

A strict lockdown and communications blackout was imposed in the region that has snapped off ordinary people’s internet and mobile telephone service across much of occupied Kashmir. The clampdown has continued for over 50 days.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the United States to take up Kashmir dispute, but India has long refused outside mediation.

Addressing a joint press conference alongside Prime Minister Imran ahead of their meeting, Trump on Monday once again offered to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue.

“If I can help, I will certainly do that,” he said. “If both [Pakistan and India] want, I am ready, willing and able to do it.”

Trump first offered to mediate on the Kashmir issue during a meeting with Prime Minister Imran in July.

Prime Minister Imran is set to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Sept 27 where, as part of his government’s efforts to internationalise the 70-year-old dispute, he will apprise the global community about the seriousness of the burning issue.

MISSION KASHMIR:

Prime Minister Imran on Monday urged President Trump to understand the seriousness of the Kashmir issue, as the latter reiterated his mediation offer if both parties agree to it.

Briefing reporters about the talks held between Prime Minister Imran and President Trump on the sidelines of 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran had categorically told the US president that the situation in Kashmir and along the Line of Control (LoC) could soon turn into an all-out confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

“President Trump acknowledged Pakistan’s point of view and said that he would talk to India about the situation in Kashmir,” Qureshi had said.

The foreign minister said that President Trump had also mandated Prime Minister Imran to act as a mediator in the Iran crisis.

“Pakistan does not want to see any conflict in its neighboring countries, therefore, Prime Minister Imran will initiate talks with the Iranian leadership to ease the tensions,” said Qureshi.