NAB produces Khurshid Shah before accountability court

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday produced Pakistan People Party (PPP) senior leader Khurshid Shah before an accountability court in Sukkur.

NAB shifted the PPP leader to Sukkur from Islamabad on PIA flight PK-631 on Friday.

Tight security arrangements were made by the Sukkur administration before the arrival of Shah.

Around the premises of the court, heavy contingents of police and Rangers were deployed to tackle any kind of incident or a protest by local workers.

Despite all the arrangements, scores of PPP workers and local leadership thronged the airport to receive Shah but they were refused entry into the airport.

Khurshid Shah’s son MPA Syed Fakhar Shah, Sindh Transport Minister Syed Awais Shah and Mayor of Sukkur Arsalan Islam Sheikh also reached the NAB office to meet Shah but NAB didn’t grant them the permission to do so.