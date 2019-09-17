Maryam eligible to hold party post, declares ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disposed of a petition challenging the appointment of Maryam Nawaz as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president and ruled that she is eligible to hold the post.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice retired Sardar Mohammad Raza Khan, trashed the petition ruling that Maryam cannot be appointed as the acting president of the party. The bench further said that she should not accept “any functional party position”.

The petition, which was filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Bokhari, Kanwal Shauzab and Javeria Zafar, against Maryam’s appointment, had contended that she could not hold any party position as she was convicted by a court of law in a corruption case.

The PML-N vice president was convicted on July 6 last year in the Avenfield properties reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A day earlier, the Commission had reserved its verdict the second time. It had first reserved it on Aug 1 and had set Aug 27 as the date for its pronouncement.

As the hearing commenced on Monday, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) counsel, Hassan Maan, argued that Section 203 of the constitution should be read with Article 62 and 63 recalling that a PTI candidate in South Punjab, Rai Hasan Nawaz, was dismissed from party designation on the same clause which bars disqualified leaders from holding a position in the party.

He further recalled that the Supreme Court had noted that Section 203 was formulated “just to benefit one person”.

The defense counsel argued that some political parties are headed by their presidents, some by chairmen and some by emirs. “The only person who matters is the one with authority,” he said, adding: “The vice presidents and subordinate ranks do not possess any significant power [in the party].”

The apex court had also mentioned about party head in its verdict, the counsel added while requesting the Commission to dismiss the petition.

On May 4, Maryam was appointed the vice-presidents of the PML-N along with 15 other leaders, day after party President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif stepped down as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

According to the notification, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was appointed the senior vice president of the party while Ahsan Iqbal was made general secretary.