Cabinet approves establishment of special media tribunals

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has decided to set up special media tribunals to resolve issues relating to media industry and stakeholders.

This was stated in a news briefing by Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in Islamabad on Tuesday.

She said that media tribunals will replace Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (PEMRA) council of complaints to resolve issues pertaining to media and other stakeholders.

The special assistant said the tribunals will decide a matter within 90 days. She said that a bill in this regard will be tabled in the National Assembly (NA).

Dr Firdous said that the higher judiciary will patronise these tribunals. She said that all the pending cases with PEMRA will be referred to media tribunals. She added that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government believe in facilitation and empowerment of media.

He said that the establishment of media tribunals is an attempt to introduce best practices, norms and code of conduct of the democratic societies of the world.

The special assistant said that PM Imran also took the cabinet into confidence over his upcoming visit to the United States (US).

She said that the prime minister apprised the cabinet about his agenda and priorities to highlight the Kashmir issue at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session and during his interactions with the international leadership and the media.

Dr Firdous said that the cabinet has also decided to file a review petition against Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) recent decision declaring Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz eligible to hold party’s vice presidentship.

She said that Maryam is a convicted person and cannot hold office of a political party under the law.

The special assistant said that the cabinet approved health cards for transgender class, across Pakistan.

She said that around five thousand such people exist in Pakistan and their data is being compiled with the help of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

She said that the cabinet decided to establish old age homes in the name of ‘Maskan’ at district level under Ehsas programme for the elderly people in the country.

She said that first ‘Maskan’ will be established in Sialkot as a pilot project, which will be replicated in rest of the country at a later stage. The prime minister has directed the concerned ministry to prepare priorities in this regard, she added.

Dr Firdous said that extension of one-time work visa for Chinese citizens was also approved to ensure unhindered work on the development projects being completed with Chinese cooperation in Pakistan.

She said the prime minister also directed to fully implement the deadline for filling the vacant posts in various government departments.

The special assistant informed that the cabinet approved transfer of erstwhile FATA’s Zakat funds to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government.

She said that 244 rehabilitation centres will be established for the treatment of drug addicts. She also said that prevention from drugs will be made part of the syllabus to save youth from falling prey to such menace.

Regarding growing incidents of dengue fever, she said that the federal government has instructed provinces to evolve an effective strategy to control the disease.

She said that every possible step will be taken to provide medical assistance to patients suffering from dengue.

Dr Firdous further said the cabinet approved abolishing premium on purchase of new cars.