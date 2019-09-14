Pakistan all set for opening of Kartarpur Corridor

LAHORE: Pakistan is all set for opening the Kartarpur Corridor in November whereas a meeting of the coordination council between federal and provincial departments for all the arrangements was also held here on Saturday, Pakistan Today has learnt.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amir Ameer, ETPB Secretary Tariq Wazir Khan as well as Additional Secretary of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Muhammad Daud also participated in the meeting along with Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) Sector Commander Brigadier Atif, deputy collector customs, officials from Punjab police, higher-ups of specials branch and different officials from intelligence agencies.

Well informed sources revealed that the meeting was about the distribution of work and the role of different departments regarding the Kartarpur terminal.

Sources also said, “It was decided in the meeting that a total of 5000 Sikh yatrees will come to Kartarpur on a daily basis between the Azan-e-Fajar to Azan-e-Maghrib. The FWO will responsible for the repairing and maintenance of the terminal and they also provide transportation to the pilgrims. Their buses will provide pick and drop services to and from a special point”.

“The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) and ETPB will look after the arrangements of free food, free residence and free medical facilities for all yatrees,” sources further said while adding that the cost of food that will be consumed in one day was estimated at about one million rupees during the meeting.

“Anti-narcotics force (ANF) will the responsible for the smuggling of narcotics on the terminal and special counters to stop the narcotics have also been established at the terminal,” sources added.

Sources also said, “The staff of immigration and passport office, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) and Pakistan Customs will also appointed on the Kartarpur terminal”.

“The Pakistan Rangers will see the security arrangements on permanent basis at terminal whereas for the internal security of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur the ETPB will appoint their security guards,” sources concluded.

The spokesperson of ETPB Amir Hashmi said, “ETPB is all set for the arrangements of Sikh Yatrees and we are also coordinating with the PSGPC”.

While talking to Pakistan Today, Dr Amir Ameer said, “The meeting was held two days ago in which the role of each department was described. The ETPB will fulfil its responsibilities by hosting the Sikh yatrees. We have completed almost all arrangements”.