Amir Masih’s post-mortem report reveals death by torture

LAHORE: The post-mortem report of Amir Masih has confirmed that his death occurred due to severe torture done by Lahore police, media reported. He was under arrest for committing several street crimes.

On September 3, Amir was killed while he was in police custody and later, his family accused police of his death and demanded a prompt inquiry into this matter.

In closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, it can be seen clearly, that, two policemen approached the entrance of the hospital along with Amir who appeared to be unconscious.

Punjab Inspector-General (IG) Arif Nawaz Khan took notice of the incident and removed the investigation officer Zeeshan and ordered the arrest of five other officers.

Details of the post-mortem report also mention that along with bruise marks, Amir’s ribs were also fractured.