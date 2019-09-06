Kashmiri leader booked for ‘maligning’ Indian army

Indian police registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Friday against Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) leader Shehla Rashid for encouraging people to rise against the Indian Army.

Shehla Rashid, since early August, has been raising her voice against the atrocities being committed by the Indian forces in the occupied valley and abrogation of section 370 by the Indian government.

She is very active on social media platforms and shares fresh picture, videos and stories received from Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK).

In these pieces and visuals, one can clearly see the abuse of human rights and brutalities being committed by the Indian army in the valley.

As per her stories, Indian forces are kidnapping men, raiding their houses and torturing them.

“All these human rights abuses are being carried out to serve the agenda of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian PM Modi,” she said.

The FIR against Rashid comes when several other Kashmiri leaders, including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehmooba Mufti, are under house arrest. Srinagar mayor Junaid Mattu is under detention too.