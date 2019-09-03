Saudi foreign minister to arrive in Islamabad on Wednesday

RIYADH/ISLAMABAD: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir is due to arrive in Pakistan on Wednesday for a day-long official visit.

According to the Saudi embassy in Islamabad, during his visit, the top Saudi diplomat will call upon Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss bilateral matters and the regional situation including held Kashmir dispute.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Raja Ali Ejaz, held a wide-ranging meeting with Al-Jubeir in Riyadh. The meeting reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and explored issues of common concern.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) discussed “latest developments in the region” in a telephonic conversation, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

According to the agency, the two “reviewed relations between the two countries and the latest developments in the region”.

Tuesday marked the third time in less than a month when Prime Minister Imran and Saudi crown prince discussed grave rights violations in Indian held Kashmir over the telephone. Earlier on Aug 19, the crown prince dialed the Prime Minister to “discuss the ongoing situation in occupied Kashmir”, SPA had reported at the time.

The visit of State Minister Al-Jubeir comes at a time when tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, India and Pakistan, are at an all-time high following the Indian decision to strip held Kashmir of its special status through a rushed presidential decree.

Saudi Arabia, which is a crucial strategic partner of Pakistan, has deep corporate ties with India which, boasting of its massive population, offers a huge consumption market. On Aug 12, state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco bought a 20% stake in Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited’s (RIL) flagship chemicals and refining business in a deal valued at $15 billion.

It merits a mention here that India is the world’s third-largest consumer of crude oil – something that is of utmost importance for the Kingdom which heavily relies upon its oil income.

Corporate relations between India and other oil-rich Gulf states have compelled the latter to keep mum over former’s atrocities in held Kashmir. On Aug 25, amid clampdown in held Kashmir, Modi received the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) highest civilian honor, the Order of Zayed, during an official visit to the mega-rich nation.