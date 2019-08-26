Justice Isa accuses CJP Khosa of bias, seeks full court hearing

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Monday filed a fresh petition in the apex court seeking the formation of a full court to hear the references filed against him while accusing Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa of “showing personal bias against him”.

“The language used by the chief justice [of Pakistan] in the [Supreme Judicial] Council’s order sadly demonstrates his lordship’s bias and prejudice towards him [Justice Isa],” the plea states.

It also says that Justice Isa has nothing but respect and regard for the chief justice of Pakistan. It goes on to say that,”The petitioner has always treated him [CJP] as his elder.”

The petition adds that Justice Isa acknowledges that he benefited from the rich experience and expertise of the CJP in criminal matters while siting and working with Justice Khosa at the Supreme Court. “It is therefore all the more puzzling that his lordship has disrespected, disparaged, denigrated and castigated the petitioner in the strongest of terms,” it reads.

Justice Isa’s plea states that a month ago before the filing of the reference against him, Justice Khosa asked him to discuss the petition against him behind the Supreme Court building.

He also says that in light of the sensitivity of the matter he will disclose the conversation in-camera before the court so the top judge may contradict him if given the chance to do so.

“Another reason for the Chief Justice’s displeasure appears to be the Petitioner’s Justice Isa request to the SC to declare that the present Chairman and Members of the Supreme Judicial Council are no longer competent to hear the Reference Number 1 against the petitioner on account of the bias shown against the petitioner demonstrable from the order disposing off reference number 427 of 2019 and in the circumstances it may graciously be ordered that the instant petition be heard by the full court comprising all eligible judges.”

Justice Isa also claimed in his petition that intelligence agencies have been deployed to monitor his family in which public funds are being misused.

Moreover, he has alleged that his wife’s personal data and records are also being probed.