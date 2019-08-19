Incarcerated Talpur seeks iPod for ‘listening Quran’

ISLAMABAD: Faryal Talpur, the sister of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. on Monday pleaded with an accountability court for provision of facilities in her prison cell.

According to an application filed by her legal team, the facilities include air-conditioner, TV, microwave oven, mosquito killer lamp, torch, iPod and a maid.

The court on Monday extended the judicial remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister, PPP lawmaker Faryal Talpur, till September 5 in the on-going money laundering and fake bank accounts case.