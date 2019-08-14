PAF pilots Noman Ali, Hasan awarded with military medals for downing Indian jet

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi conferred military honour upon two brave sons of the soil, Wing Commander Noman Ali and Squadron Leader Hasan Mehmood, for downing an Indian jet in February.

President Dr Arif Alvi has approved to confer Pakistan civil awards on 116 individuals from Pakistan as well as some foreign nationals in recognition of their excellence and courage in their respective fields.

According to the ISPR, President has announced Sitara-i-Jurat for one, Tamgha-i-Jurat for two, Sitara-i-Bisalat for eight, Tamgha-i-Bisalat for 88 and certificates for 94 forces’ personnel.

Wing Commander Noman Ali was conferred Sitara-i-Jurat and Sq Leader Hasan Mehmood Siddiqui was awarded Tamgha-i-Jurat.

Pakistan and India were involved in a rare aerial engagement which had ignited fears of an all-out conflict. On February 27, PAF shot down two Indian warplanes in Pakistan’s airspace and captured Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman who was released on March 1 as a “peace gesture”.

Squadron Leader Siddiqui had been widely named on social media soon after Pakistan’s retaliation to India.

Siddiqui, who hails from Karachi, received a hero’s welcome as soon as his plane touched down.

According to a video circulating on social media, PAF officials surrounded his aircraft as soon as he landed after successfully engaging the Indian planes. Three years ago, squadron leader Hasan Siddiqui featured in a video paying tribute to the bravery and professionalism of the PAF.