UK law firm sues Daily Mail over ‘politically motivated’ story against Shehbaz

LONDON: A London-based law firm Carter-Ruck Lawyers has sued the British tabloid Daily Mail on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif for publishing a “politically motivated” story against the PML-N president which claimed that Sharif, in his tenure as Punjab Chief Minister, embezzled aid money meant for 2005 earthquake victims.

According to a media report, the firm confirmed that it had agreed to act on behalf of Sharif after reviewing the case for a week.

The report said that according to the record showed, three lawyers, namely Alasdair Pepper, Antonia Foster, and Victoria Anderson will represent Shehbaz Sharif in his legal claim against the publication.

Carter-Ruck said: “The article is gravely defamatory of Mr. Sharif, including false allegations that he misappropriated UK taxpayers’ money in the form of DFID aid intended for the victims of the devastating 2005 earthquake in Pakistan. Mr. Sharif denies these allegations in the strongest possible terms.”

British tabloid The Daily Mail had published a report on July 14, accusing the Sharif family, and mainly Shehbaz Sharif and his sons, of embezzling millions of pounds of aid given by the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) to aid victims of 2005 earthquake and floods.

However, Shehbaz and his party hit back by accusing Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability, Shahzad Akbar, of “planting” the story at the premier’s request, while the PML-N president also announced that he would sue the British newspaper as well as the prime minister and his aide.