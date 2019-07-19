50 US Congress members likely to meet PM Imran in Washington: Sheila Jackson

WASHINGTON: Founder chairperson of the Pakistan Caucus in the US Congress Sheila Jackson Lee said that more than 50 members are likely to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Washington.

According to details, the preparations for the premier’s visit to US have been completed.

Earlier, Foreign Office Spokesman, Dr Mohammad Faisal had confirmed Imran Khan’s visit to the US and said, “We wish to caution against speculation about PM’s visit. We are in close contact with the US side.”

As per reports, PM Imran will be embarking on a three-day maiden official visit to Washington on July 21 on the invitation of President Donald Trump.

Special Assistant on Information Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Khan accompanied by a small delegation will protect the interests of Pakistan and its people during this important visit.

She lamented that the past rulers used to protect their personal financial interests during foreign visits.