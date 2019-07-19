150 accounts of Shehbaz family frozen on NAB request

LAHORE: As many as 150 bank accounts owned by Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and other members of his family have been frozen on a request by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with the investigation of assets beyond means and money laundering cases against them, local media reported.

These accounts were in name of Shehbaz, his wife Nusrat Shehbaz Sharif, sons Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz, and others.

Through these accounts, they won’t be able to make any kind of transactions.

Earlier in this week, NAB requested to freeze all movable and immovable properties owned by Shehbaz family in connection with ongoing corruption inquiry against them.

In this regard, NAB wrote letter to Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), director-general of the excise and taxation department, and other concerned institutions, requesting them to freeze the assets of Shehbaz, his sons and others involved in this investigation, at the earliest.