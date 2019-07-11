Over 12 PML-N senators will not vote for opposition, claims Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Faisal Javed said on Wednesday that a large group of opposition’s senators mainly from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will not cast their votes for the opposition’s nominee for Senate Chairman.

He said that the number of disgruntled PML-N senators is over 12.

While addressing a presser in Islamabad, Faisal further said that opposition is not united among its ranks and would fail to muster up desired strength against Snjarani to oust him as Chairman Senate.

He advised opposition to retract no-confidence motion to save themselves of embarrassment.