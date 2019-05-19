2,982 typhoid cases reported in Karachi

KARACHI: Health Services Karachi has recorded 2,982 typhoid cases in Karachi city from 1st January to 14 May 2019 out of which 1765 are typhoid/paratyphoid fever and 1217 are S.thype-Ceftriaxone Resistant.

The typhoid fever and S.thypi–Ceftriaxone Resistant cases are being reported across the Sindh province, particularly from Karachi city. The S.thypi-Ceftriaxone Resistant is much difficult to treat as compared to non-resistance typhoid. All reported cases have been confirmed through blood culture test from Aga Khan Hospital (AKH) as this facility is not available in secondary health facilities run by the Sindh government.

Deputy Director, Directorate Health Services Karachi, Dr Arif Niaz, while talking to PPI, said the number of typhoid cases had been increasing day by day in the city due to the consumption of contaminated water and poor sanitation conditions. He explained that typhoid is water-borne disease and its cases were being reported from all over Karachi.

He said S.thypi–Ceftriaxone Resistant cases were being reported in children women, men and adults in the city due to poor sanitation and lack of access to clean water.

He said S.thypi-Ceftriaxone Resistant is an infectious illness that affects scores of people in the developing world and tends to spread in areas with poor sanitation. He said S.thypi-Ceftriaxone Resistant caused by the bacterium Salmonella Typhi spreads through contaminated food and water while high-grade fever, weakness, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, headache, cough and loss of appetite are some common symptoms of the disease.