Need more medical treatment: Nawaz pledges before court

LAHORE: Imprisoned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday filed a plea at the Islamabad High Court (IHC), pledging that he needs further medical treatment at the hospital.

“I’m being discharged from the hospital to be sent back to jail when, in fact, I need further treatment,” the petition read.

In the plea, filed by his counsel Khawaja Haris, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo has sought permission from the court for submitting additional documents about his health condition.

He asked the IHC to allow submission of a report of the three-member special medical board of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and another report of the four-member team of doctors of Jinnah Hospital Lahore. Both the medical boards were formed by the government to look after the health issues of the deposed premier.

The IHC had on Monday adjourned the bail plea of Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds till February 20.

Meanwhile, Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Tuesday said that Sharif family is using the illness of incarcerated former premier to gain political advantage.

Speaking the media, Chohan said that “a fuss was made over this matter” while adding that “all the medical reports of Nawaz Sharif are normal”.

The provincial minister pronounced that the former prime minister is making fun of himself.

“He refused to stay in the cardiology ward settled in a room in the gynaecology ward,” Chohan said.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan taunted that “it apparently looks like Nawaz Sharif will only like London flats to stay”.