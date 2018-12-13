PEMRA takes notice of Orya’s ‘derogatory’ remarks against Pashtuns

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday issued a show cause notice to Neo TV for airing “derogatory remarks” against the Pashtun community.

The private channel was issued a show cause notice for the use of insulting remarks against the ethnic community by analyst Orya Maqbool Jan during his programme Harf-e-Raz.

“چرس پر بھی پابندی اٹھاؤ ہمارا پٹھان بھائی خوش ہو”

یہ اوریا اسفل سافلین کی جیتی مثال ہے. پیمرا کو اس نسل پرستانہ گفتگو کا نوٹس لینا چاہیۓ اور اس کے اور @neoTVNetwork کے خلاف ضابطے کی کاروائی کرنی چاہیۓ@fawadchaudhry pic.twitter.com/JXkDsNozZG — Arshad Rehan (@spaelanay) December 12, 2018

The channel has been advised to show cause in writing as well as appear for a personal hearing through CEO or an authorised representative on December 17 and explain why appropriate legal action should not be initiated under the laws.

In case of non-compliance, PEMRA said it will proceed under sections 27, 29 and 30 of its ordinance.

PEMRA issued Show Cause notice to Neo TV on “Harf e Raaz” by Orya Maqbool Jan for airing derogatory remarks against an ethnic community pic.twitter.com/feDBJqosev — Report PEMRA (@reportpemra) December 13, 2018

Meanwhile, while issuing a warning to Bol News, the media watchdog said that on December 12, the channel aired a program Aisey Nahin Chaley Ga hosted by Dr Fizza Akbar, in which the host used “unreasonable and sarcastic remarks” against Minister of State for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed.

The remarks given by the host were not only humiliating but also violated PEMRA codes, a press release said. The management of Bol News was reminded that PEMRA has issued several directives for ensuring objectivity in programmes, maintaining standards of language and upholding social and ethical values, but the monitoring of the programmes show abysmal editorial oversight.

The management of the channel has been warned to be careful in future while broadcasting any programme and should uphold the journalistic ethics and moralities in future.

It was also directed to share details of the in-house monitoring committee within seven days and deploy effective delay mechanism in order to avoid any such violations. In case of non-compliance, strict action will be taken, the media watchdog warned.