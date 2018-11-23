ASP Suhai Aziz led operation to foil attack on Chinese consulate

KARACHI: Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Suhai Aziz Talpur led the successful security operation against terrorists that had attacked the Chinese consulate in Karachi on Friday morning.

ASP Talpur rushed to the site of the attack and engaged the terrorists. She is the first female ASP from lower Sindh.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Inspector General Sindh Police lauded her for her courage.

“Suhai Aziz, you have set an example of bravery. These are the women who are ahead of everyone,” the Sindh chief minister said during a briefing to the Chinese consul general.

The attack on the Chinese consulate in the provincial capital killed two police officers and two civilians.

All three attackers were killed by security forces.