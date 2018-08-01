Religious parties experience decline in vote bank

LAHORE: Religious parties across the country managed to secure 9.58 per cent of the vote bank during the recently conducted general elections, a local media outlet reported on Tuesday.

While a total of 12 religious parties contested in the elections, most of them saw a decline in their votes compared to the previous general elections in 2013.

According to preliminary results by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), religious parties secured 7.89 per cent of the votes in Punjab, the highest in absolute numbers but the lowest across the country in terms of percentage. The parties clinched 12.57 per cent in Sindh, 16.78 per cent in Balochistan and 18.83 per cent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

9.58 per cent of the votes for National Assembly were also received by the religious parties.