Dr Aafia’s family ‘rejects’ rumours of her death

LAHORE: Amid speculations of Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s death on the social media, her sister and Aafia Movement Pakistan founder Dr Fauzia Siddiqui on Sunday rejected the ‘rumours’ regarding Dr Aafia’s death.

Talking to Pakistan Today, Dr Fauzia said that such rumours may be a preemptive measure to divert the outrage of the people against Dr Shakeel Afridi’s possible escape from Pakistan to the United States.

She said that in such devastating times, such rumours are extremely disturbing for her and the family which is praying for her safe return back to the country. Dr Fauzia said that the rumours, which she hoped to be untrue, seem to contain an element of malice.

She further said that she established contact with Pakistan’s Consular General in Texas Aisha Farooqi who maintained that she has not heard back from the local prison authorities, therefore, she could neither confirm nor deny any such information.

She maintained that she is relying on the information being provided to her by the government authorities, including Pakistan’s Consul General in Texas, Houston.

Dr Fauzia, a neuroscientist by profession, also said that such rumours have become a source of concern for the family, and appealed to the people not to spread such rumours.

Earlier, a private media outlet reported that Dr Fauzia had said that her family, for last two years, has not been able to establish contact with her. She had further said that in case of any change in the prisoner’s status, the prison authorities are liable to inform the family according to the US laws. She said that the prison records suggest that she is alive.

Surprisingly, the prison record has labeled her a ‘white’ prisoner despite the category of ‘Asian’ being available on the website.

Speaking about Colonel Joseph’s escape from the country after having killed one local, she said that Pakistan should have sought Dr Aafia’s release before allowing him to go back to his homeland.

Dr Fauzia asked the nation for special prayers for Dr Aafia’s safe return.

Pakistan Today made several attempts to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan’s Consulate General in Texas, Houston but no response was received by the time of filing of this report.