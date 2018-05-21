Air University to inaugurate first ever National Center for Cyber Security

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan first-ever National Center for Cyber Security is all set to be inaugurated today (Monday) here at Air University, Islamabad.

According to a press statement, Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal will be the chief guest of the ceremony. On the occasion, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Vice Chancellor of Air University AVM (R) Faaiz Amir along with VCs of various partner universities and other dignitaries will also grace the event.

The National Centre for Cyber Security (NCCS) aims to become the leading hub of innovation and scientific research to develop tools and technology to protect Pakistan’s cyber space and knowledge transfer to local economy and training, the statement further said.

The National Center will comprise of number of affiliated labs at various universities, including Air University Islamabad, Bahria University Islamabad, Lahore University of Management Sciences(LUMS), National University of Science & Technology (NUST), Information Technology University (ITU) Lahore, NED University Karachi, Pakistan Institute of Engineering & Applied Sciences (PIEAS), University of Peshawar, University of Engineering & Technology Peshawar, University of Technology Nowshera, University of Engineering & Technology Lahore, and University of Engineering & Technology Taxila, across the country with the headquarter located at Air University Islamabad.

Air University is also introducing four-year BS Cyber Security program. The study course is designed to develop students’ strong base in computing and give them a set of cyber security skills to design, deploy, and manage secure systems, and also prevent existing systems from cyber attacks.