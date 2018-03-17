Senate chairman calls on Asif Zardari

KARACHI: Newly-elected Senate Chairman Mir Sadiq Sanjrani called on the former president of Pakistan and Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House on Saturday.

PPP’s candidate for Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Sherry Rehman, Jan Jamali, Senator Khoda Babar and others were present.

Sanjrani thanked Asif Ali Zardari for his party’s support in his election and added that the “people of Balochistan were grateful to the PPP for always leading the struggle for the rights of the masses”.

Zardari congratulated him on his election as the chairman and assured him that the PPP will always remain at the forefront in Balochistan people’s quest for development under a democratic system. He said that resolution of all issues faced by the province lies in strengthening of democracy and ensuring democratic rights of the people.