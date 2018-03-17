COAS inspects Pak-Afghan border fencing in Khyber

PESHAWAR: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar and Khyber Agency.

According to ISPR, at the corps headquarters Peshawar, the COAS was given a detailed briefing on the security situation in FATA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, progress on Operation Raddul Fasaad, return of Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs) and development works.

In the Khyber Agency, the COAS witnessed progress on fencing along Pak-Afghan border.

He interacted with troops and tribal elders and hailed their sacrifices for peace and full support behind efforts of security forces.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa assured them that ongoing consolidation efforts shall take the current gains towards enduring peace and stability.

Commander Peshawar Corps and IG FC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also accompanied the COAS during his visit.