Balochistan advocate general resigns from office

QUETTA: Balochistan Advocate General (AG) Amanullah Kanrani has announced his resignation in order to participate in the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) elections as its president.

He made this announcement at a press conference here on Wednesday.

Kanrani said that he was appointed as AG in September 2016 by then Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri. He said that since then he discharged his duty but during this period there were major issues. The biggest of them was the August 8, 2016, incident in which 60 lawyers were martyred and 80 were injured. After this incident being the AG, he did whatever was possible to contact the relatives of martyred and injured lawyers.

A three-member bench of Supreme Court (SC) headed by Asif Saeed Khosa appreciated Kanrani’s services and also directed lawyers to establish contact with him.

Amanullah Kanrani said that a matter of 3197 acres of land in Gwadar, on which some people had claimed ownership had also emerged. That case was won and the land was handed over to the government.

He further said that Balochistan gets presidentship of the SCBA after every five years. Kanrani had also resigned from office in 2013 with the intention to participate in the elections but could not secure success. Now Balochistan will get the PCBA’s presidentship in October 2018.

The AG has sent his resignation to Balochistan’s governor and also held a meeting with him. He is hopeful of his resignation being accepted.

Answering a question, Amanullah Kanrani said that he has to contact lawyers from all over the country and needs maximum time for this purpose. Therefore, he has resigned from the office.

Answering another question, he said that the lawyers’ community had fully supported him in the previous elections but he was not successful due to non-availability of votes in Islamabad. This time he hopes of seeking the cooperation of all friends.