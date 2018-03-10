Earthquake jolts Sibi, surroundings

An earthquake of mild intensity jolted Balochistan including the Sibi district on Saturday, but no causality or property loss was reported.

According to the geological wing of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), tremors measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale were felt in different parts of the province.

Earlier this year, an earthquake of 6.1 magnitude rocked Quetta, Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Murree, Sargodha, Shangla, Haripur and Gujranwala, as well as parts of India, Kashmir and Afghanistan on January 31.

The quake had left two including a girl child dead with 15 others injured.